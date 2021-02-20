TON Token One Day Volume Reaches $62,855.00 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One TON Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TON Token has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. TON Token has a market cap of $650,250.30 and $62,855.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.00493909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00409946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

TON Token Token Profile

TON Token was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

