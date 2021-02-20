Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $392,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.57.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.