Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,628 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

