Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $343,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

