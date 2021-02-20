Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 500 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 103.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $486.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.28. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

