Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

