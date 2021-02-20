Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Raised to $32.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

Shares of TLRY opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tilray by 60.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tilray by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 108.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

