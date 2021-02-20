Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 11,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 79,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

