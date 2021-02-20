THORChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.64 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $130.64 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $4.88 or 0.00008683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00486539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00068048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00077144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00402301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

