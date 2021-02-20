TheStreet Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SFL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SFL currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $918.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SFL by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SFL during the third quarter valued at $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SFL by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 4,715.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 198,838 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SFL during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

