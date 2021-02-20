TheStreet Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

RPT opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $868.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

