Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $9.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.47 billion and the highest is $9.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.10 billion to $35.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $35.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

NYSE TMO traded down $9.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.