Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

