The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $880.00 by Analysts at Truist

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective upped by Truist from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $741.90.
TTD opened at $903.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.37, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.40.
In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,801,578.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
