The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $880.00 by Analysts at Truist

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective upped by Truist from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $741.90.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD opened at $903.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.37, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,801,578.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.