The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Toro during the third quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $99.43 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $443,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

