The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2024 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2024

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-4.30 for the period. The Southern also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.35 EPS.

SO stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

