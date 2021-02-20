The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $233.57 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.