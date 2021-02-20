The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of RMR opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

