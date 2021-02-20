The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 676,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $87.06 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

