The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

PG traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

