The Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.08. The Mint shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 76,780 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.59 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About The Mint (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

