The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.69

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 82339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.