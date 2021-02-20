The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $58.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.