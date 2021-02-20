The Graph Market Cap Tops $3.09 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $1.14 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00004369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.97 or 0.00829905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00056719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.78 or 0.04808387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00033327 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.