The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 188.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $315.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $316.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

