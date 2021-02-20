TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

