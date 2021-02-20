Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) PT Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.83% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
TGH opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.