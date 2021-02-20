Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) PT Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.83% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

TGH opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

