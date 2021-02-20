Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.64.

TXRH stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

