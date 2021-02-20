Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,763 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

NTAP stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

