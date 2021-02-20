Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,447 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Rogers worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Rogers by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 109,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $707,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,378.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $185.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.95 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $192.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.