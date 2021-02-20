Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 22,162 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,162 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

