Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,195 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.