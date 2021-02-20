Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.39 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,604,355 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

