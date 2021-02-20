Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.