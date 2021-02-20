Tether (USDT) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Tether has a total market cap of $34.13 billion and approximately $126.96 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00445714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00406759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024202 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,213.13 or 0.78171268 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 34,908,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,122,835,415 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

