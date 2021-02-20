Terracoin Market Capitalization Hits $612,131.43 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $612,131.43 and $370.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,951.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $720.69 or 0.01288060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.95 or 0.00432432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00031177 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003237 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006204 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.