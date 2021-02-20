Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.18.

TEX opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.50 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Insiders have sold 115,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,517 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

