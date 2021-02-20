Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Up 7.1%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 1,458,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 934,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $652.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $510,529.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,423,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,309 in the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

