Tendies (TEND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $75.86 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Tendies has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $75.86 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00485151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00402622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025256 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,919,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,519,413 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.