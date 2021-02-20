Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.37.

TCEHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $95.74 on Friday. Tencent has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $917.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.