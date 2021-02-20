TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TSE T traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.06. 4,865,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,331. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.86.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

