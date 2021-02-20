Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.