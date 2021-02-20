TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s current price.

TTGT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

