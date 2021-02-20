Tecan Group’s (TCHBF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $476.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.04. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $515.00.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

