Tecan Group’s (TCHBF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $476.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.04. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $515.00.
Tecan Group Company Profile
