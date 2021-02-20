TD Securities Trims Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Target Price to C$19.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$15.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.36. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$10.73 and a 1-year high of C$20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.50, for a total transaction of C$35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,830. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $141,267 in the last ninety days.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

