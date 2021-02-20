TD Securities Raises Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$96.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

TSE TIH opened at C$92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.06. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total transaction of C$681,512.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,505 shares in the company, valued at C$16,272,515.80. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,476 shares of company stock worth $1,681,274.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

