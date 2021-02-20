TD Securities Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

