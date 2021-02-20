Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $669.97

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.97 ($8.75) and traded as high as GBX 749.60 ($9.79). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 1,054,637 shares traded.

TATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 692.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 670.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

