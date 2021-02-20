Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,267 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTM opened at $21.43 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTM. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

