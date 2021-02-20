Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $48,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Shares of TGT opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.21 and its 200-day moving average is $166.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

